HOLLYWOOD—I know I am not the only person who loves this partnership between Ashland Locke and Victoria Newman on “The Young and the Restless.” The actors just have terrific chemistry together that works to perfection on the small screen. It is inescapable people and I love every moment of it. These two have gotten closer and closer lately, and the fact that Ashland has revealed a big secret to Victoria of all people tells me there is more going on than meets the eye. First, Ashland revealed he has cancer and that he only has 6 months to live. When I first heard that, I thought it’s probably true, it would explain his reasoning for trying to be amicable with his divorce and custody battle with Tara regarding Harrison.