7 of My Favorite Ways to Use Essential Oils

I cook a lot—like a lot a lot. We're talking the good, fragrant stuff: garlic, curry, cauliflower. But after I sauté some spinach for lunch or reheat my Thai leftovers, my entire tiny apartment smells for days (or at least, it feels that way). It's the type of aroma that gets in my towels, my curtains, and sweaters. It goes beyond the expected few-hour, post-dinner linger. As in, I'll hop out of the shower, expecting to envelop myself in a laundry-fresh towel, but then—sautéed mushrooms?! I've tried to leave windows open, run a ceiling fan, and even bought plants to get the air moving. Nothing. That telltale cumin scent stays for hours. Nothing like inviting a few friends over for drinks to a place that smells like steamed broccoli.
