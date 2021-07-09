World Premiere of Greflet’s Song From King’s Bounty II

The thing to remember about dice is that their nobody’s friends, as likely to betray one moment as they are rain down blessings and benedictions the next. Like any good game of chance, then, the point becomes not to ride the rolls and hope for the best but rather learn a strategy that takes the randomness into account while having a reasonable chance of countering the moves of your opponent. Almost every sprawling adventure since Final Fantasy VIII’s Triple Triad has had its own little mini-game, and Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla’s was a dice game that everyone in its world was ready to throw down for. Orlog could be found just about everywhere, simple enough to blow off a few rounds but with enough strategy to require a little care and thought in each encounter, and now the dice are about ready to move from the digital world to the real one.