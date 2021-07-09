Cancel
Rental car shortage a problem for travelers of all stripes, including MLB All-Star Game fans

By Judith Kohler
The Tribune
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMatt Kelley lives in Denver and works for Major League Baseball, but he’s like people traveling to the Mile High City for the All-Star Game: He needs a car. He and his wife went looking for a rental car earlier this week and found prices had shot up. Another issue people face is a limited supply. Try to reserve a vehicle online at Enterprise near Denver International Airport during All-Star week and you get “Sold Out Location” across the screen.

