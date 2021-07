Hip-Hop may laugh at any and everything, but plenty of rappers know COVID-19 is no joke, and one of them is New Orleans MC Juvenile. In an effort to inspire more young Black people to get vaccinated, Juvenile, producer Mannie Fresh, and rap legend Mia X teamed up with dating app BLK to remake Juvie's rump-shaking anthem "Back That Azz Up" into the educational yet still booty-centered "Vax That Thang Up."