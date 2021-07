Uno Dos Shakes will have a soft opening in Tomball July 24 and a grand opening July 31, according to owner Nancy Mora. The store, located at 11715 Spring Cypress Road, Ste. A, Tomball, will offer nutritious, health-conscious food such as protein shakes and smoothies, as well as grab-and-go lunch, breakfast and snacks. Mora was raised in Tomball and said she was inspired by her own fitness journey to open this restaurant. 346-236-6013. www.instagram.com/unodosshakes.