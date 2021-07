COVID – Two COVID-19 deaths and a slight uptick in cases were reported this past week in LaSalle County. According to the LaSalle County Health Department, the fatalities were females in their 70s and 80s. The health department also reported 20 positive coronavirus cases this week, eight cases more than the previous week. The LaSalle County Health Department will host a 12 years and older, Dose 1 Pfizer Vaccine clinic at Ottawa High School on Wednesday morning. There are currently 85 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county and 42% of the population has been vaccinated.