Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Des Moines, Henry by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 18:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Target Area: Des Moines; Henry A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR SOUTHERN HENDERSON...SOUTHEASTERN HENRY AND DES MOINES COUNTIES At 655 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Danville, or 10 miles northwest of Burlington, moving southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near West Burlington and Iowa Army Ammunition Plant around 705 PM CDT. Burlington around 710 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Carman, Gladstone and Gulf Port. HAIL...2.00IN WIND...60MPH