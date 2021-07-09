Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Scioto County, OH

Scioto County Corrections Officer Busted for Smuggling Drugs Into Jail for Cash

By Cyn Mackley
Posted by 
SCDNReports
SCDNReports
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N8oSo_0asZmmWg00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XIatY_0asZmmWg00

The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office announced the drug their Corrections Officers for smuggling drugs into the jail in exchange for cash.

Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman said that just two days ago on July 7, his office received a tip that an employee was smuggling tobacco and drugs into the jail in exchange for cash.

Sheriff Thoroughman said his office immediately launched both an internal and criminal investigation to find out what was really going on.

Heroin and Meth Discovered In Jail Search

As a result of the investigation, Scioto County Sheriff’s Office detectives determined that correctional officer John Aeh conspired with multiple inmates, their family members, and friends to smuggle both illegal drugs and tobacco into the Scioto County Jail. Investigators determined that Aeh received payments for his services via a cash app.

Investigators, aided by Ohio State Highway Patrol Officers and a K9 from OSP, launched a search of the Scioto County Jail and came up with lots of evidence. Sheriff Thoroughman said the search resulted in the discovery of drugs, tobacco, and other contraband found both in jail cells and on the person of inmates.

Among the items turned up in the search;

  • 17 grams of suspected fentanyl/heroin
  • 2 grams of methamphetamine

Investigation Not Over Yet

The Sheriff’s Office arrested Corrections Officer John C. Aeh, 43, of Wheelersburg and charged him with three felonies:

  • 1 count of conspiracy
  • 1 count of trafficking in drugs
  • Conveyance into a detention center

Sheriff Thoroughman the investigation isn’t over yet and there could still be more charges. He thanked the Ohio State Patrol and the Portsmouth Police Department for their assistance in the investigation.

Read this on the web

Comments / 1

SCDNReports

SCDNReports

Portsmouth, OH
52K+
Followers
2K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to SCDN. We’re an independent news organization. Our coverage includes breaking news and events as they unfold. Our National Desk works with agencies all over the country to bring timely updates on stories that really matter. Report without Bias. tell the Truth without Compromise. That's how we've done it for years. That's how we will continue to operate.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Wheelersburg, OH
County
Scioto County, OH
Scioto County, OH
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smuggling#Illegal Drugs#Corrections Officers#Scioto County Corrections#Osp#Sheriff Thoroughman#The Ohio State Patrol
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Investigation
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Ohio StatePosted by
SCDNReports

Teen Dies in Ohio Youth Jail. 6 Correction Officers Now Disciplined

Teen Dies in Ohio Youth Jail. 6 Correction Officers Now Disciplined. The Ohio juvenile detention agency director announced that several employees had been disciplined following an investigation into the death of an incarcerated teen, including two guards who failed to notify medical staff immediately when the teen was unresponsive in his cell.
Kentucky StatePosted by
SCDNReports

Kentucky Officer Shot After Being Attacked by Suspect

Kentucky Officer Shot After Being Attacked by Suspect. During a struggle with someone who attempted to charge the deputy, a deputy was shot, according to Kentucky authorities. A deputy in Wolfe County encountered an armed male subject, who fled on foot. A Kentucky deputy was reported to have caught up to the suspect in the foot pursuit. A struggle ensued over the deputy's service weapon.
Alabama StatePosted by
SCDNReports

Another Alabama Inmate Death: What's Going On???

The Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed that an inmate died following an apparent assault at Fountain Correctional Facility in Atmore. Tyrone Billups, 39, died after an apparent inmate-on-inmate assault, according to an email from a prison spokeswoman. It is being investigated why the prisoner died.
Law EnforcementPosted by
SCDNReports

North Carolina Police Catch Escaped Inmate

A North Carolina offender participating in Extending the Limits of Confinement (ELC) who absconded from his approved residence in Wake County last month has been apprehended. Billy Champion (#0489438) was serving active sentences for Habitual Felon and Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance. He had a projected release date of Oct. 7, 2021. He now faces escape charges. So, that's out the window.
Public SafetyPosted by
SCDNReports

3 Arrests Made in North Carolina Cold Case Murder

An investigation into a murder case that occurred nearly a year ago has led to the arrest of three men from North Carolina, police said. Jarvis Everett, Jamelle Everett, and Tarvis Everett were arrested by New Bern police with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Carolinas Fugitive Task Force. The men are from Greenville and are each 25 years old. It appears two people are responsible for the killing of 29-year-old Matthew Small in New Bern.
Kentucky StatePosted by
SCDNReports

Man Crashes Into Kentucky Jail, Bomb Squad Called

Man Crashes Into Kentucky Jail, Bomb Squad CalledWDRB. In Kentucky's largest city, a pickup truck crashed into the jail and the driver was detained. The truck was painted with one of the most popular rallying cries among demonstrators in Cuba, "Patria y vida," which means "fatherland and life" in English.

Comments / 1

Community Policy