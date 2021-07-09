Special Weather Statement issued for Pueblo Vicinity, Pueblo County Below 6300 Feet by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-09 13:39:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-09 18:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Pueblo Vicinity, Pueblo County Below 6300 Feet SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL PUEBLO COUNTY UNTIL 645 PM MDT At 555 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Blende, or 7 miles southeast of Pueblo, moving southeast at 35 mph. Pea size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Southeastern Pueblo, Avondale, Salt Creek and Blende.alerts.weather.gov
