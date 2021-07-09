Heat Advisory issued for North Bay Interior Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-10 04:40:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-11 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: North Bay Interior Valleys; Santa Clara Valley Including San Jose HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Hot conditions with daytime temperatures of 95 to 105 expected. Overnight temperatures will also remain very warm, mostly mid to upper 60s, but 70s expected at higher elevations. * WHERE...North Bay Interior Valleys and Santa Clara Valley Including San Jose. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Increased risk of heat related illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke can occur due to prolonged exposure to hot temperatures. People most vulnerable include those who spend extended periods outdoors, those without air conditioning, young children, the elderly, and those with chronic illness. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The hottest temperatures are expected in rural areas closes and interior locations of the valleys.