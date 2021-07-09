Excessive Heat Warning issued for East Bay Hills and the Diablo Range, East Bay Interior Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-10 04:40:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-11 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: East Bay Hills and the Diablo Range; East Bay Interior Valleys; Mountains Of San Benito County And Interior Monterey County Including Pinnacles National Park; North Bay Mountains; Santa Cruz Mountains; Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest; Southern Salinas Valley, Arroyo Seco and Lake San Antonio EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with daytime temperatures of 102 to 110 expected. Overnight temperatures will also remain very warm, mostly in the mid 70s, but to mid 80s in the higher elevations. * WHERE...North Bay Mountains, East Bay Hills and the Diablo Range, East Bay Interior Valleys, Southern Salinas Valley/Arroyo Seco and Lake San Antonio, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest and Mountains of San Benito County, Interior Monterey County Including Pinnacles National Park and the Santa Cruz Mountains. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Increased risk of heat related illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke can occur due to prolonged exposure to hot temperatures. People most vulnerable include those who spend extended periods outdoors, those without air conditioning, young children, the elderly, and those with chronic illness. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The hottest temperatures are expected in the mountains of San Benito and Monterey counties, the far southern end of the Salinas Valley, and the mountains of northeastern Napa and Sonoma counties.