Columbia County, NY

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Columbia, Western Columbia by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 19:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Columbia; Western Columbia AN AREA OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT SOUTHWESTERN COLUMBIA COUNTY At 755 PM EDT, strong thunderstorms were clustered over Ancram, or 15 miles southeast of Hudson, moving east at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Livingston, Copake, Clermont, Ancram, Germantown, Taghkanic, Pachin Mills, Ancramdale, Burden Dock, Weed Mines, Burden, Churchtown, Linlithgo Mills, Nevis, Cheviot, Silvernails, Jackson Corners, Spaulding Furnace, Copake Falls and Glenco Mills. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

alerts.weather.gov

