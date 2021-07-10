Abbott more than proved ability ahead of MLB Draft

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- If Andrew Abbott learned anything after last year's MLB Draft, it is the draft is an "untameable animal" and nothing is certain. "The one last year taught me a lot about it to what to expect, what could happen, you know draft day is a different animal," Abbott said this week over Zoom, "There's really no way to describe it other than you don't know what's going to happen until that phone rings."