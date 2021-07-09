Cancel
Aiming To Cheer An Ill Neighbor, A DIY 4th Of July Parade In The Cedars May Become Tradition

artandseek.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCheck out the video of homemade floats and community cheer by filmmaker Mark Birnbaum. Leslie Pritchard felt helpless, so she decided to host a parade. Her friend and fellow Cedars community member, Mark Ford, was diagnosed with grade four Glioblastoma — brain cancer. Long time Cedars resident, Jay Baker, was with Pritchard at the neighborhood bar Lee Harvey’s when she came up with the idea.

