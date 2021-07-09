Aiming To Cheer An Ill Neighbor, A DIY 4th Of July Parade In The Cedars May Become Tradition

BLOOMINGTON – This Saturday, kick off the Independence Day holiday weekend by stopping by the Bloomington Parks & Recreation “reverse” parade. What is a “reverse” parade – entries remain stationary while attendees drive by to view floats and displays. This allows everyone to enjoy this timeless event while still being able to safely distance. Your drive-by tour of parade floats will be guided by the friendly folks at WGCL radio, where you can get more information about of each of the parade participants.