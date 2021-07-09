Aiming To Cheer An Ill Neighbor, A DIY 4th Of July Parade In The Cedars May Become Tradition
Check out the video of homemade floats and community cheer by filmmaker Mark Birnbaum. Leslie Pritchard felt helpless, so she decided to host a parade. Her friend and fellow Cedars community member, Mark Ford, was diagnosed with grade four Glioblastoma — brain cancer. Long time Cedars resident, Jay Baker, was with Pritchard at the neighborhood bar Lee Harvey’s when she came up with the idea.artandseek.org
