Obituary: Donald Nolan

Retired jurist and Pittsburg attorney Donald Ray Noland III left his earthly home on Saturday, July 3, 2021 following a valiant battle fighting a sudden illness. Judge Noland was born on October 23, 1951 in Manhattan, KS to Donald R. Noland Jr. and Katherine Delfs Noland. He grew up in Chanute KS graduating from Chanute High School in 1969. He received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science and History from Pittsburg State University in 1973 and went on to receive his Juris Doctorate in 1976 graduating from Washburn School of Law.