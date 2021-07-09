Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pittsburg, KS

Obituary: Donald Nolan

hometowngirard.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRetired jurist and Pittsburg attorney Donald Ray Noland III left his earthly home on Saturday, July 3, 2021 following a valiant battle fighting a sudden illness. Judge Noland was born on October 23, 1951 in Manhattan, KS to Donald R. Noland Jr. and Katherine Delfs Noland. He grew up in Chanute KS graduating from Chanute High School in 1969. He received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science and History from Pittsburg State University in 1973 and went on to receive his Juris Doctorate in 1976 graduating from Washburn School of Law.

hometowngirard.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Pittsburg, KS
Obituaries
Kansas State
Kansas Obituaries
Manhattan, KS
Government
City
Manhattan, KS
Local
Kansas Government
Pittsburg, KS
Government
Manhattan, KS
Obituaries
City
Pittsburg, KS
City
Kansas City, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Chanute High School#Juris Doctorate#Washburn School Of Law#Pittsburg Municipal Court#Crawford County 11th#Judicial District Court#The Kansas Supreme Court#Pik Rrb Committee#Hospice Compassus#John S Sports Center#Bath Naylor#Inurnment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
News Break
Politics
News Break
POTUS
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Jim Jordan among McCarthy picks for Jan. 6 panel

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Monday is expected to pick five Republicans to serve on the special House committee created to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. The top Republican on the bipartisan panel will be Rep. Jim Banks (Ind.), a rising star who is serving...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Microsoft Exchange hack caused by China, US and allies say

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration and Western allies formally blamed China on Monday for a massive hack of Microsoft Exchange email server software and accused Beijing of working with criminal hackers in ransomware attacks and other cyber operations. The announcements, though not accompanied by sanctions against the Chinese government,...
SportsABC News

Olympic athletes test positive in Tokyo days before Games

TOKYO -- A third athlete at the Olympic Village in Tokyo has tested positive for COVID-19, with the Czech Republic team reporting the case Monday of a beach volleyball player who could miss his first game. Czech beach volleyball player Ondřej Perušič could miss his opening game on Monday after...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Canada to open border for vaccinated Americans starting Aug. 9

Fully vaccinated Americans and permanent residents will be allowed to enter Canada for non-essential travel beginning Aug. 9, Canadian government ministers announced Monday. The announcement marked the first step toward opening the country's border for all international tourists. Non-essential travel to Canada has been banned since March 2020, and Canada's...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Capitol rioter sentenced to 8 months in prison

A Capitol rioter was sentenced to 8 months in prison on Monday, the first felony sentence imposed on a participant in the attack on Jan. 6. Paul Allard Hodgkins had pleaded guilty to one count of obstruction of an official proceeding, which carries a maximum possible sentence of 20 years in prison.
Books & LiteratureNBC News

Prince Harry to publish a 'wholly truthful' memoir about 'the man I've become'

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, has inked a deal to publish a memoir detailing his upbringing, Penguin Random House announced Monday. The publisher described the memoir in a statement as "the definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape him." Proceeds from the book, which is scheduled for release late next year, will go to charity.
Texas StatePosted by
CBS News

Five Texas state Democrats have tested positive for COVID-19

Washington — Five members of the Texas House Democratic Caucus who are temporarily living in Washington, D.C., have now tested positive for COVID-19, a person familiar with the situation told CBS News. A statement late Sunday from state Representative Trey Martinez Fischer of San Antonio, who was one of the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy