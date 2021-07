Gov. Janet Mills held a press conference on Tuesday to announce her veto of LD 1708, which would have created a consumer-owned utility known as the Pine Tree Power Company. Mills’ veto was expected, as she had been publicly critical of the bill before. LD 1708 would have forced the state’s investor-owned utilities, Central Maine Power and Versant Power, to sell their assets to Pine Tree Power. To finance these purchases, Pine Tree Power would have issued debt against its future revenues. It also would have been governed by a publicly-elected board, which would have used a competitive bidding process to award contracts to run its acquired utilities.