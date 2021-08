SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Thursday announced the state of New Mexico will dramatically expand its Child Care Assistance Program, doubling eligibility for families from 200 percent of the federal poverty level to as much as 400 percent, a move targeted at supporting tens of thousands more families in need all across the state – as well as helping more working families stabilize their financial situations, and potentially be able to return to work, as the COVID-19 pandemic winds down.