Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington State

69.6% of people 16 and up have had at least 1 COVID-19 shot

By Veronica Del Valle
Stamford Advocate
 6 days ago

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — As of Wednesday, nearly 70% of Washingtonians age 16 and up have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, state health officials said. The Washington State Department of Health said on Friday that the 69.6 percentage includes vaccination rates from the State Immunization Information System and aggregate data from the Department of Defense and Veterans Affairs. Gov. Jay Inslee had said earlier this year that the state would relax most COVID-19 restrictions on June 30 or when 70% of those 16 and up had received one vaccine dose.

www.stamfordadvocate.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Health
Local
Washington Government
Local
Washington Coronavirus
State
Washington State
Local
Washington COVID-19 Vaccines
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Inslee
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Ap#Washingtonians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Lottery
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
BusinessPosted by
ABC News

Regulator sues Amazon to force recall of hazardous products

Safety regulators are suing Amazon to force it to recall hazardous products sold on its site, including flammable children’s pajamas, faulty carbon monoxide detectors and hair dryers that don’t protect users from getting electrocuted. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which filed the complaint late Wednesday, said the online shopping...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Breyer says he's undecided on Supreme Court retirement

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer told CNN in a new interview that he is undecided on retirement. The 83-year-old justice said “no” when CNN legal analyst Joan Biskupic asked if he has decided when he will retire. He also detailed two reasons that would contribute to any decision to leave...

Comments / 0

Community Policy