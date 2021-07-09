Cancel
Music

Listen to Punknews Podcast #549!

Punknews.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEpisode #549 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! In this episode John, Hallie, and Em talk about OFF!'s new lineup and Metallica cover, King Woman's new music video, the upcoming album from Catbite, Noun's upcoming EP, and Amyl and the Sniffer's new video and upcoming album. Billy Idol's live performance, the Fonz's promiscuity, time travel, and shows at Coney Island High are also discussed. Songs by The Muslims, Rancid, and Billy Idol are played. Listen to the podcast below!

Billy Idol
#Music Video#Coney Island#The Punknews Podcast#King Woman#Sniffer#Muslims#Rancid
Stereogum

Cinderella Guitarist Jeff LaBar Dead At 58

Jeff LaBar, best known as the guitarist for Philadelphia area glam metal band Cinderella, has died. LaBar’s son, Sebastian, and his father, Bob, confirmed the news in separate social media posts today. “So i just got the call…” Sebastian wrote. “Jeff LaBar, my father, my hero, my idol, passed away today. I’m currently at a loss for words. I love you pop!” No cause of death for LaBar has been revealed. He was 58.
WWEEK

What to Listen to This Week

Known tragically in the States only for “Come On Eileen”—admittedly one of their best songs—Dexys Midnight Runners are beloved in Britain for their three markedly different albums. Listening recommendations from the past, present, Portland and the periphery. SOMETHING OLD. Known tragically in the States only for “Come On Eileen”—admittedly one...
thebluegrasssituation.com

LISTEN: Margo Cilker, "Tehachapi"

Album: Pohorylle (produced by Sera Cahoone) In Their Words: “‘Tehachapi’ wasn’t born an exuberant song, but it certainly became one. In my live shows it’s the ace up my sleeve — the song I’m careful not to play too early in the set, lest the audience wait all night expecting another like it. At some point during recording Sera called me, laughing into her phone, saying she put a wild sound on ‘Tehachapi’ and that I was gonna love it. She was right on both counts. Tracking accordion as the foundation of the song just made it too easy to go full Crescent City. One of the most vivid memories I have of making Pohorylle is the memory of watching Sera overdub floor toms to make that instrumental of ‘Tehachapi’ really pop. I can genuinely say it seemed like she was having fun, and as a singer-songwriter, that’s all you can ask for. When I cover a song it’s because for a moment in time, that song is the most sacred thing in my life. ‘Willin” was that to me, so I guess it lives in my soul and came out to play on this number.” — Margo Cilker.
Punknews.org

Andrew W.K. releases video for "Everybody Sins"

Andrew W.K. has released a music video for "Everybody Sins". The video was directed by Phem C. Palmer for Ceorran Films, Ltd. The song is off their upcoming album God Is Partying out September 10 via Napalm Records. Andrew W.K. released You’re Not Alone in 2018. Check out the video below.
leoweekly.com

Album Reviews: New, Local Music From Prayer Line And Yons

Horror punk mutants Prayer Line know how to have a good time, and it’s wholly on their own terms. The music here continues the nightmare metal of their earlier releases, amplified by virtually every conceivable standard. Vocalist/bassist Jake Hellman leans hard into his inspirations, channeling the visceral growl of Rob Zombie with the rock and roll strut of Gene Simmons. To wit, the cover features a long tongue out, hued in deep green and red tones, a fitting image that seems to capture Hellman’s turn at the microphone, devil horns up as he screeches his Satanic Panic-infused drawl into the mic. Phil Olympia, who shares vocal duties and rounds out the guitar, returns to form with his own thrash punk-influenced, southern-fried delivery, half-sung and half-hollered. In both cases, the lyrics are centered on the aforementioned horror, celebrating with heinous glee. From a compositional standpoint, the music on Thrill Me, Lick Me, Fuck Me, Kill Me builds on their previous oeuvre, now emphasizing thick guitars and stacked lead harmony lines. Listen close, and you can hear the slick pinch harmonics of guitarist Jake Miller, as he leans into the schlock and awe of the project. Drummer Trent Combs rounds out the lineup wonderfully, using double kick drum theatrics to propel these tracks in a way that guarantees you’ll have a bangover. This is a catchy album, with plenty of straightforward hooks and the kind of chug-chug parts that would make Dave Mustaine blush. You can check them out on July 17 at Headliners Music Hall for their album release with Stagecoach Inferno and Tyler Lance Walker Gill.
talesbuzz.com

Listen To This: On Molly!

Her song Afterparty is very druggy. And done so well. This is like a rap song that is sung. Then CLICK HERE to listen to more music from Baby Goth!
wrir.org

Listen To Loki

De La Soul, “keepin' the faith (straight pass mix)”. De La Soul, “Jenifa Taught Me (Derwin's Revenge)”. Da Brat, “Give It 2 You (Extended Radio Edit)”
brooklynvegan.com

James Murphy says LCD Soundsystem are on "full hiatus" (listen to WTF podcast interview)

LCD Soundsystem's James Murphy is Marc Maron's guest on this week's WTF podcast. As usual, their conversation takes many divergences but hits on Murphy's upbringing, the "the personal and global tragedies" that led to the formation of the LCD Soundsystem, the David Bowie collaboration that almost happened, and lots more. Maron admitted to having never listened to LCD until the prep work for this interview, and told Murphy he was relieved the band were not more prolific than they were -- “That makes my job easier, it’s like, ‘There’s only four records?’”
undertheradarmag.com

Lucy Dacus – Listen to Our Interview in the New Episode of Our Under the Radar Podcast

Lucy Dacus is the latest guest on the Under the Radar Podcast, discussing her new album, Home Video, which came out a couple of weeks ago on Matador. Dacus gets personal on Home Video. Old VHS tapes her father recorded of her while she was growing up, plus her childhood and teenage journals served as source materials for her songwriting. On the podcast she discusses that unlike her sophomore album Historian, which was very intentional, Home Video was more of a surprise that “just came to her.”
955glo.com

Anna's Rock News Blah

Here’s a look at what’s going on in today’s rock news. -Weezer’s next project is an ambitious one – a four-album cycle titled Seasons. Frontman Rivers Cuomo talked about his plans during an appearance on Good Morning America on Friday. He said “I guess I’ve had a lot of time on my hands, so I wrote four albums that we’ll put out next year”. Weezer has already put out two albums this year – OK Human and Van Weezer – and is getting ready to hit the road on the ‘Hella Mega Tour’ with Green Day and Fall Out Boy later this month.
Punknews.org

Vial release "Something More" video

Vial have released a music video for their new song "Something More". The video was directed by Katie Fischer and features cinematography by Bryson Christopher. The song is off their upcoming album Loudmouth due out July 30 via Get Better Records. Vial released Grow Up in 2019. Check out the video below.
loudersound.com

10 nu metal bands that time forgot

Nu metal will never die. In fact, if an asteroid ploughed into Earth tomorrow, we’re sure a few copies of Infest, Chocolate Starfish And The Hot Dog Flavoured Water and Korn’s self-titled would survive as the only proof humanity ever existed. The feverish response to Limp Bizkit’s recent announcement that they would be playing UK shows in 2022 (Manchester and London sold out in minutes) is proof that the nu metal resurgence is in rude health, but the path to baggy jorts immortality is littered with bands that didn’t quite make it. Here are 10 nu metal bands who aren’t, erm, still rollin’ in 2021.
undertheradarmag.com

London Grammar – Listen to Our Interview in the New Episode of Our Podcast

Hannah Reid of London Grammar is the latest guest on the Under the Radar Podcast, discussing the British electronic trio’s recent album, California Soil. After more than a decade of experiencing music industry misogyny and constant micro-aggressions—that were starting to chip away at her confidence and had larger consequences on her health—Reid is speaking out.
entertainmentpaper.com

New Music Friday: The main 8 collections out on july 16

Subsequent to delivering her perseveringly appealing presentation single, “Whip My Hair” in 2010 (when she was only nine years of age), the vocalist and rapper Willow proceeded to deliver in excess of about six collections and EPs of generally uptempo popular and dance music. Be that as it may, on her most recent collection, Lately I Feel Everything, the now 20-year-old craftsman gets noisy and electric with an assortment of ’90s-impacted guitar rock, enlivened by Wicked Wisdom, the nu-metal band her mom, Jada Pinkett-Smith, used to be in. We open the current week’s show with Lately I Feel Everything, and talk about Willow’s outstanding development as a craftsman.
thebluegrasssituation.com

LISTEN: Grayson Jenkins, "Mockingbird"

In Their Words: “I had just broken up with my girlfriend of four years and was a bit of mess at the time I wrote this song. I decided to go camping in my van and to see Willie Nelson and Bob Dylan in Milwaukee. Willie and Bob could fix about anything, right? The first line of the song came one morning when a bird was chirping nonstop by my van while I was trying to sleep. I couldn’t get it to leave, kind of like her memory. ‘Mockingbird’ is me saying that I don’t need any help remembering that I screwed up, with a grain of hope that I’d wake up one day and not think of her. It was a good trip, but I didn’t come back with anything but a broken heart, toll tickets, a sunburn, and this song.
The US Sun

Who is Biz Markie's wife Tara?

RAPPER Biz Markie is still alive and receiving round-the-clock medical care, his rep has confirmed after false online rumours he had died. It comes after reports the 57-year-old Just A Friend hitmaker was is "in a hospice with significant brain damage" following a stroke. Who is Biz Markie's wife Tara?

