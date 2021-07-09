Cancel
Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie Team Up for “Barbie,” Shooting Kicks Off in 2022

By Laura Berger
womenandhollywood.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreta Gerwig’s last film saw her re-imagining an iconic novel, and now she’s set to put a fresh spin on an iconic toy. The “Little Women” helmer has officially signed on to direct “Barbie,” a live-action film based on the Mattel toy. Margot Robbie will topline the pic and produce.

womenandhollywood.com

Moviesdigitalspy.com

Margot Robbie shares a big update about her Barbie movie

Margot Robbie has shared a big update to her upcoming Barbie movie. While the film has been in the works since 2019, with Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach working on the script together, sparking rumours that the pair would also direct it, Gerwig is now also officially on board as the movie's director.
Moviesthedigitalfix.com

Margot Robbie reveals live-action Barbie director

Margot Robbie has inadvertently announced who’s directing the upcoming live-action Barbie movie. Greta Gerwig, who made Little Women and Lady Bird, is officially signed on to direct, according to comments from Robbie. In a recent profile from Vogue, Robbie was asked about the challenges of adapting Mattel’s mainstay doll came...
MoviesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Margot Robbie says playing Barbie "comes with a lot of baggage"

Margot Robbie has talked more about her leading role in Greta Gerwig's Barbie movie. "Right, it comes with a lot of baggage!" Robbie told Vogue. "And a lot of nostalgic connections. But with that come a lot of exciting ways to attack it. People generally hear 'Barbie' and think, 'I know what that movie is going to be,' and then they hear that Greta Gerwig is writing and directing it, and they're like, 'Oh, well, maybe I don't...'"
Moviesfemalefirst.co.uk

Greta Gerwig confirmed to direct Barbie movie

Greta Gerwig is not only co-writing the live-action 'Barbie' movie's script - she's directing the flick as well. Greta Gerwig is officially directing the 'Barbie' movie. The 'Lady Bird' and 'Little Women' helmer was already on script duties with Noah Baumbach, but now it's been confirmed that the 37-year-old filmmaker will also direct.
Margot Robbie Had No Idea Harley Quinn Was Dead

Margot Robbie Had No Idea Harley Quinn Was Dead

Margot Robbie, who plays Harley Quinn in the D.C. Extended Universe, was not featured in Zack Snyder‘s long-anticipated Justice League long-cut. In the epilogue, it is revealed that Quinn died in Batman’s arms, something she wasn’t even aware of, according to an Entertainment Weekly interview with the star. Robbie said:...
Moviesvermilioncountyfirst.com

Industry News: Margot Robbie, Matt Damon, Devon Terrell and More!

BARBIE MOVIE SET: Greta Gerwig has signed on to direct Barbie, starring Margot Robbie as the iconic doll. Filming will begin in 2022. Robbie is also set to produce the film, under her LuckyChap Entertainment banner. MATT DAMON TALKS TEARING UP AT PREMIERE: Matt Damon explained that he felt “overwhelmed”...
EntertainmentNo Film School

Writing and Directing Tips from Greta Gerwig

Are you listening to your characters and collaborators?. Writing and directing is an exploration into your own hopes, dreams, and desires and how you can communicate those through your characters to an audience. One of the most exciting voices doing this right now is Greta Gerwig. She's the mind behind...
MoviesComicBook

The Suicide Squad's Margot Robbie Is Taking Time off From Harley Quinn

Margot Robbie doesn't know when she'll be back as Harley Quinn after The Suicide Squad. Robbie debuted as Harley in 2016's Suicide Squad. She then reprised that role for Birds of Prey and moved almost immediately into James Gunn's take on The Suicide Squad. After dedicating that much time to Harley Quinn, Robbie is ready for a break. She admits that keeping up Harley's energy is taxing and that she could use a change of pace (perhaps to film that new Barbie movie with Greta Gerwig). That leaves her and Harley's fans unsure of when she'll return to the DC Universe.
