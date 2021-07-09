Pick of the Day: “Black Widow”
Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow made her MCU debut in 2010’s “Iron Man 2.” In the intervening 11 years, she’s joined the Avengers, saved the world half a dozen times, and — two-year-old spoiler alert — sacrificed her life in the fight against Thanos. And now she’s finally, finally the star of her own movie. “Black Widow,” from “Somersault” director Cate Shortland, catches up with Natasha (Scarlett Johansson) between the events of “Captain America: Civil War” and “Avengers: Infinity War.”womenandhollywood.com
