Pick of the Day: “This Way Up”

By Rachel Montpelier
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSet in the months before COVID-19 brought the world to a grinding halt, Season 2 of “This Way Up” sees its main character, Aine (writer-creator-EP Aisling Bea), navigating fits and starts in her mental health journey. For those unfamiliar with the BAFTA-winning show — really, you need to add it to your watchlist, stat — the dark comedy is about a 30-something rebuilding her life after a nervous breakdown and a stay at a rehabilitation facility. It’s one of the most genuinely touching explorations of loneliness, self-esteem, depression, anxiety, and the desire for connection I’ve seen — right up there with “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” and “Fleabag.”

