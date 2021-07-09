Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Currencies

Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD in a third week of declines? Delta, data and dollar

By FXStreet Team
FXStreet.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGBP/USD outlook: Bulls regain traction but more evidence needed to signal reversal. Cable regained traction on Friday after negative tone prevailed during this week, with three-day drop ending with a hammer candle that generated initial bullish signal. Fresh advance nearly fully reversed losses of this week but needs lift above pivotal barriers at 1.3887/97 (falling 20DMA / Fibo 61.8% of 1.4001/1.3731 bear-leg) to confirm reversal signal and open way for stronger recovery. Formation of bullish engulfing today would add to positive tone, but stall of 19-d momentum rally on approach to centreline and subsequent descend, warn that recovery may run out of steam. Read more...

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delta#Sterling Price#Pound Sterling#Usd#Fed#Covid#Dxy#Usd Overview#Today Daily#Trends Daily#Daily Pivot Point
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Brexit
News Break
Currencies
News Break
Retail
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Currenciesinvesting.com

Sterling slips against dollar as worst week for a month looms

LONDON (Reuters) -Sterling slipped on Friday against the dollar, and headed for its worst week in a month, as investors sought safety in the greenback amid concerns over rising COVID-19 cases globally. The pound fell 0.3% against the dollar to $1.37915, its lowest in a week. Despite briefly breaking into...
BusinessFXStreet.com

EUR/USD hovers around 1.1800 post-US data

EUR/USD remains on the defensive around 1.1800. EMU final headline CPI rose 1.9% YoY in June, Core CPI up 0.9%. US Retail Sales expanded 0.6% MoM in June. Sellers remain well in control of the sentiment around the single currency, with EUR/USD so far gyrating around 1.18 the figure. EUR/USD...
RetailFXStreet.com

GBP/USD holds steady near 1.3815-20 region, moves little post-US Retail Sales

GBP/USD struggled to capitalize on its intraday positive move amid COVID-19 jitters. A subdued USD price action extended some support and helped limit the downside. Rallying US bond yields, upbeat US Retail Sales data failed to impress the USD bulls. The GBP/USD pair held steady near the 1.3815-20 region and...
BusinessDailyFx

British Pound (GBP) Weekly Forecast: On Alert for Comments from BOE Members

Hawkish comments from BOE members keep GBP supported. GBP/USD struggles to keep hold as EUR/GBP looks to break out of descending channel. Despite a tough week for GBP/USD the Pound remains supported by expectations of a more hawkish Bank of England. The lead-up to the August MPC meeting is drawing more attention as markets increase odds that the BOE will start amending its monetary policy to adapt better to current economic conditions.
RetailFXStreet.com

US Dollar Index keeps the daily range around 92.60

DXY clings to gains around 92.60 on Friday. US Retail Sales surprised to the upside in June. July’s flash Consumer Sentiment comes up next. The dollar remains on its way to close the week with moderate gains, with the US Dollar Index (DXY) navigating the 92.60 region so far on Friday.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/JPY Weekly Forecast: Admiring the Fed's juggling act

USD/JPY rebounds from 109.80 support, 50-day moving average. BOJ keeps policy stable, cuts growth forecast for 2021. Fed Chair Powell admits inflation, says in active consideration of economic progress. FXStreet Forecast Poll sees modest USD/JPY strength ahead. American economic growth is expected to be twice as fast as Japan’s and...
Currenciespoundsterlinglive.com

Move to 1.15 in Euro-Dollar Forecast by CIBC

"No one has made money in FX trading the current accounts since the 1970s. Capital flows matter more than trade flows for FX analysis" Money transfer specialist rates (indicative): 1.1705-1.1730. More information on securing specialist rates, here. Set up an exchange rate alert, here. Strategists at CIBC Capital Markets are...
BusinessFXStreet.com

NZD/USD consolidates intraday gains, holds above 0.7000 mark

NZD/USD gained strong positive traction on Friday in reaction to a stronger NZ CPI report. A subdued USD demand remained supportive of the move up amid a positive risk tone. Rebounding US bond yields, upbeat US Retail Sales data did little to impress the USD bulls. COVID-19 jitters kept a...
BusinessPosted by
Financial World

Dollar gobbles up weekly gains on upbeat US retail sales data

On Friday, the US Dollar Index (DXY) measured against a basket of six major currencies on an average edged higher to mark up its biggest weekly gain in more than a month as an unprecedented uptick in US retail sales in June that appears to have bolted out of the blues, had fleshed up anticipations that the world’s largest economy’s gross output had accelerated in second quarter of the year.
MarketsDailyFx

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Up for 4 Weeks Straight – Now What?

Gold price action finished the week practically flat after falling -1% on Friday. XAU/USD has advanced for four-weeks straight to challenge key resistance. Bookmark our Real Time News page for breaking market news and analysis. Gold price action whipsawed this week as the precious metal pulled back -1% on Friday...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD flirts with daily lows, just above $1,820 level

Gold stays firmer around monthly top, holds onto 200-DMA breakout. Bulls seem to benefit from doubts over Fed’s next moves even as Powell keeps rejecting need for policy adjustments. Fresh Sino–American tension, covid woes add to the market’s downbeat sentiment. US consumer-centric data awaited, qualitative catalysts are the key. Update:...
Marketsactionforex.com

Dollar Regains Ground on Job Data, Sterling Support by BoE Saunders

Dollar regained some ground in European session, as assisted by mild pull back in stocks. The greenbacks stay firmer into US session as jobless claims data showed continuing improvement. Sterling is also stronger today after BoE policymaker Michael Saunders’ hawkish comments. On the other hand, commodity currencies are trading lower, as led by pull back in New Zealand Dollar. But overall, most pairs are just range bound, while a firm direction is awaited.
Businessinvesting.com

U.S. Dollar Snaps Back Ahead Of Retail Sales

For the past few weeks, the U.S. dollar has often moved in a completely opposite direction from Treasury yields. That trend continued on Thursday as the greenback shrugged off losses in 10-year rates to trade higher against all of the major currencies. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell may not be as eager to normalize monetary policy as other central banks, but U.S. data could force his hand. According to the latest report, jobless claims fell to a new post-pandemic low of 360,000. Manufacturing activity in the Philadelphia region slowed, but the Empire state index hit a record high. June retail sales numbers are due for release tomorrow, and the risk is to the upside. Economists are looking for spending to fall for the second month in a row due to slower auto sales, but with strong non-farm payrolls and higher wages, retail sales could beat expectations, which would drive USD/JPY higher and EUR/USD lower.
MarketsFXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: Near-term bias remains tilted in favour of XAU/USD bulls

A combination of diverging factors failed to provide any meaningful impetus to gold on Thursday. Resurgent USD demand exerted some intraday pressure, COVID-19 jitters helped any the downside. A goodish rebound in the US bond yields prompted some selling during the Asian session on Friday. Gold seesawed between tepid gains/minor...
BusinessFXStreet.com

EUR/USD: US data and fear of the Delta variant to push the pair lower

EUR/USD has been struggling to recover amid a risk-off mood. New lows in sight? US data, Delta and technicals all point lower, according to FXStreet’s analyst Yohay Elam. The downbeat market mood could extend for another day. “The US consumer is in focus on Friday, with all-important Retail Sales expected...
Currenciesfxempire.com

EUR/USD Daily Forecast – Test Of Support At 1.1800

Traders Wait For Retail Sales Data From U.S. EUR/USD is currently trying to get back below the support at 1.1800 while the U.S. dollar is moving higher against a broad basket of currencies. The U.S. Dollar Index is trying to settle above 92.60. In case the U.S. Dollar Index manages...

Comments / 0

Community Policy