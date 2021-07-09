James Hillyer

Canton - James B. Hillyer, 74 of Canton passed away Monday July 5, 2021 at the Aultman Hospital, Canton. Born December 30, 1946 in Glouster, he was the son of the late Harold and Eileen Brown Hillyer. He was a Vietnam Marine Veteran. Jim was a 1964 graduate of Grove City High School and attended Ohio University. He was the V.P. of Sales and Marketing at Echlin Inc. in Branford, CT for 20 years, the V.P. of Sales and Marketing for Durakon Industries Inc. in Lapeer, MI, and was the owner and operator of the NAPA Auto Parts Stores in Alliance, Minerva, and N. Canton, OH for 20 years. Jim Enjoyed golfing, his cars, traveling, playing cards, cheering on O.S.U (football and basketball), the Indians, and the Browns.