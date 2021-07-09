Eustis - Jessica Jordan Lee Rettinger, 37 of Eustis, FL passed away on July 6, 2021. She was born in Alliance, Ohio on February 16, 1984 and moved to Florida in 1999. Jessica enjoyed writing poems. She is survived by her father Jeff Worley; mother Diana Couchman-Harpel; son Nathan Rettinger; daughters Leighlynn Rettinger and Brennah Geil-Ann Carpenter; grandfather David Abbott; half-brother Ian Worley and sister Chelsea Meiring. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 17th at 11am at Allen-Summerhill Memorial Chapel in DeLand, FL, with visitation for an hour prior to the service. Online condolences may be made at www.allensummerhill.com. Allen-Summerhill DeLand, FL is in charge of arrangements.