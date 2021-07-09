Chicago police union prez says deal reached in contract talks, but that’s news to Lightfoot

This week, the Mincing Rascals are Jon Hansen of Block Club Chicago and WGN Radio, Eric Zorn, formerly of The Chicago Tribune, Lisa Donovan of The Chicago Tribune and Heather Cherone of WTTW. They begin their discussion with sharing how they’ll be referring to Jean Baptiste Point du Sable Lake Shore Drive in everyday conversation. And there is talk of a relief package by Mayor Lori Lightfoot. Then, the Rascals move on to weigh in about the Supreme Court decision to compensate NCAA athletes for their fame. Plus, Las Vegas Raiders Player Carl Nassib came out as gay, but the group has some thoughts on his Republican perspective. They debate how the mayor has handled crime in Chicago, and whether or not police should be placed on CTA trains. Finally, July 4th weekend is upon us. The Rascals share what they’ll be up to.