Chicago, IL

Chicago police union prez says deal reached in contract talks, but that’s news to Lightfoot

By Manny Ramos
Chicago Sun-Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe local president of the Fraternal Order of Police said in a video posted to YouTube Friday that his union has a tentative deal with the Chicago Police Department — but Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s office says she doesn’t know anything about it. “I’m happy to announce that yesterday the FOP...

