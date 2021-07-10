Cancel
Stockton, CA

California-Nevada Earthquake: Why ShakeAlert System Didn't Work Properly

By Ian Cull
NBC Bay Area
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeismologists say the ShakeAlert system didn't work properly ahead of Thursday's 6.0 magnitude earthquake near the California-Nevada border, but they do know why. "The ShakeAlert system did in fact trigger on the earthquake as it is supposed to. However, because of sparse sensor coverage in the eastern part of California, it didn’t get the right answer," USGS Earthquake Early Warning Coordinator Doug Given said. "It was close but no cigar."

