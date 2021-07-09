Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Form 4 Alphabet Inc. For: Jul 07 Filed by: Brin Sergey

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sergey Brin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alphabet Inc#Form 4#Streetinsider Premium#Column 4#Issuer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
U.S. SEC
Related
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Form 4 BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL For: Jul 14 Filed by: PERRY CHRISTOPHER JOHN

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Form 4/A SOURCE CAPITAL INC /DE/ For: Sep 30 Filed by: Landecker Mark

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Invests $232,000 in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 112 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000. Other institutional investors also recently made...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Form 4 Apollo Global Management For: Jul 13 Filed by: HARRIS JOSHUA

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Form 4 J2 GLOBAL, INC. For: Jul 14 Filed by: Shah Vivek

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. Payment for a tax liability by withholding securities incident to vesting of a certain Restricted Stock Award and Performance Restricted...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Form 4 DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC For: Jul 12 Filed by: LEE EUGENE I JR

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Explanation of Responses:. 1. The sales reported in this Form...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Form 4 Lovesac Co For: Jul 12 Filed by: VANDERBECK SUNNY

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Form 4 BOX INC For: Jul 12 Filed by: Smith Dylan C

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:. 1. The reported sales were effected pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted by the Reporting Person...
IndustryStreetInsider.com

Form 4 WORTHINGTON INDUSTRIES For: Jul 13 Filed by: GILMORE GEOFFREY G

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Explanation of Responses:. 1. The price reported...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Form 4 AltC Acquisition Corp. For: Jul 12 Filed by: M. Klein Associates, Inc.

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Form 4 BRADY CORP For: Jul 12 Filed by: Williams Michelle Elizabeth

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Form 4 Zedge, Inc. For: Jul 09 Filed by: GHERMEZIAN MARK

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. Consists of fully vested shares of Restricted Stock. Joyce J. Mason, by Power of Attorney 07/14/2021. ** Signature of Reporting...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Form 4 Skyline Champion Corp For: Jul 12 Filed by: KIMMELL JOSEPH A.

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:. 1. Shares withheld by the Issuer to satisfy the tax withholding obligations of the Reporting Person in connection...
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Form 4 U.S. WELL SERVICES, INC. For: Jul 12 Filed by: THRC Management, LLC

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. 1. THRC Holdings LP ("Holdings"), a Texas limited partnership, directly holds the securities of the Issuer. THRC Management, LLC ("Management") a Texas limited liability company, as General Partner of Holdings, has exclusive voting and investment power over the shares of Issuer's Common Stock held by Holdings, and therefore, may be deemed to beneficially own such shares. Dan H. Wilks, as sole Manager of Management, together with his spouse, Staci Wilks, who share the same household, may be deemed to exercise voting and investment power over the securities directly owned by Holdings, and therefore, may be deemed to beneficially own such shares. Each Reporting Person disclaims beneficial ownership of all equity securities reported herein except to the extent of its respective pecuniary interest therein, and the filing of this Form 4 shall not be construed as an admission that any such Reporting Person is the beneficial owner of any equity securities covered by this Form 4.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Form 3 Merck & Co., Inc. For: Jul 05 Filed by: Klobuchar Michael A

1. Holdings include shares acquired in dividend reinvestment transactions. 2. Includes shares acquired and dividends earned through July 5, 2021 in the Merck U.S. Savings Plan, a 401(k) plan. 3. These restricted stock units vest and are distributed as shares of Merck & Co., Inc. common stock in three equal...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Form 6-K Macro Bank Inc. For: Jul 15

FORM 6-K REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER. (Translation of registrant’s name into English) (Address of registrant’s principal executive offices) Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F. Form 20-F x Form 40-F o Indicate by check mark...
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Form 4 TELOS CORP For: Jul 12 Filed by: WOOD EMMETT J.

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
StocksStreetInsider.com

Discovery Communications (DISCK) CFO Buys ~$727K in Stock

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Discovery Communications (NASDAQ: DISCK) (NASDAQ: DISCA) (NASDA: DISKB) CFO, Gunnar Wiedenfels, bought 25,000 shares on 05/24 at $29.09. Wiedenfels bought the 'C' shares 'DISCK'. The CFO owns 75,000 shares...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Form 3 Blend Labs, Inc. For: Jul 15 Filed by: Chen Gerald C.

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. 1. Each share of Series D Preferred Stock, Series E Preferred Stock and Series F Preferred Stock will convert into Class A Common Stock immediately prior to the completion of the Issuer's initial public offering of Class A Common Stock and has no expiration date.

Comments / 0

Community Policy