NOW TO A DISTURBING STORY WE HAVE BEEN FOLLOWING CLOSELY ALL WEEK...THE BRUTAL BEATING OF A MOTORIST BY A GROUP OF DIRT BIKERS IN SPRINGFIELD. THE VICTIM'S GIRLFRIEND IS PROVIDING EXCLUSIVE NEW INFORMATION TO OUR NEWSROOM. THE VICTIM’S GIRLFRIEND HAS IDENTIFIED HIM AS 38-YEAR-OLD SEAN SULLIVAN. SHE ALSO PROVIDED US WITH AN UPDATE ON HIS CONDITION.