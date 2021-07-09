Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Gerrit Cole awaits first start at Minute Maid Park since Astros stint

By Staff report
expressnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Astros pitcher Gerrit Cole will pitch for first time in Minute Maid Park as a member of the Yankees on Saturday. He is hopeful of a good reception from the fans. “We had a couple of good seasons together,” said Cole who signed as a free agent with New York after the 2019 season, when the Astros lost in seven games to the Nationals in the World Series.

www.expressnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gerrit Cole
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Astros#Minute Maid Park#Yankees#Maid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
World Series
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBtalesbuzz.com

Yankees’ Aaron Boone ‘sticks’ by Gerrit Cole, Aroldis Chapman

Don’t blame the Yankees’ pitching issues on the banning of sticky substances. Manager Aaron Boone insisted Thursday there is no correlation — even as his two most dominant pitchers have struggled mightily since a June 3 memo was sent out notifying teams that MLB would soon be enforcing its rules that prohibit the use of foreign substances. Enforcement began on June 21, with umpires checking pitchers after innings.
MLBtalesbuzz.com

Gerrit Cole part of Yankees’ Subway Series rotation changes

Gerrit Cole will have to wait another day to flush the taste of his previous start in Boston. Thursday’s washout against the Angels altered the Yankees’ pitching plans for the Subway Series, meaning Cole will be pushed back to Saturday and Jordan Montgomery will start the opener against the Mets on Friday at the Stadium.
MLBSacramento Bee

The Gerrit Cole who couldn’t get through 4 innings against the Mets is not the same ace who started the season for Yankees

NEW YORK — Hal Steinbrenner would never claim buyer’s remorse, but the fans he hopes will fill Yankee Stadium are starting to feel it a little bit. Sunday, in front of the biggest crowd since 2019, Gerrit Cole could not get out of the fourth inning against the New York Mets. He walked off the mound to loud boos for the first time in his career in pinstripes.
MLBfantasypros.com

Fantasy Baseball Risers & Fallers: German Marquez, Ozzie Albies, Gerrit Cole

Welcome to the Fantasy Baseball Risers and Fallers article for Week 13 (6/28-7/4). I will be covering some of the hottest and coldest players in baseball over the last week. This weekly column aims to provide insight into the featured players’ success and/or struggles. We’ll discover if their recent performances have any staying power or if it was just a flash in the pan.
MLBNewsday

Aroldis Chapman blows it after Gerrit Cole is booed off mound

Poised to overcome the worst start of Gerrit Cole’s time in pinstripes, the Yankees could not overcome another meltdown by Aroldis Chapman on Sunday. They gave up six runs in the seventh inning and lost to the Mets, 10-5, in Game 1 of a day-night doubleheader at Yankee Stadium. The...
MLBNJ.com

Yankees-Mets lineups Sunday: Luke Voit hitting 3rd, Tim Locastro starts, Gerrit Cole on mound (7/4/21)

Introducing Yankees Insider: Get exclusive news, behind-the-scenes observations and the ability to text message directly with beat writers. The Yankees fell to 1-3 on their rain-shortened six-game homestand...have lost six of their last seven games after winning seven of their previous 9G. • Fell to 3-5 in Interleague play this season. LHP Jordan Montgomery (4.1IP, 6H, 3ER, 3BB, 6K) started and recorded his third loss of the season. Has taken the loss in back-to-back starts after going undefeated in his previous 11 (4/23-6/20)...marks just the second time in his career he has recorded the loss in consecutive starts (also two starts from 5/12-18/17). Allowed all 3R in the fifth inning, including an RBI single to Dominic Smith...exited with two men on...Luetge came on in relief and allowed both inherited runners to score. The Yankees have lost each of his last two starts after winning each of his previous six starts and eight of his previous nine. RHP Michael King notched a career-high 9K over 4.0 scoreless innings of relief (3H, 1BB)...is the first Yankees reliever to toss more than an inning each of his first eight relief appearances of a season since George Frazier did it in his first eight in 1983. Is the 11th Yankees reliever in franchise history to notch 9K in a game and just the fourth since 1955, joining David Phelps (9K in 4.0IP on 4/26/13 vs. Toronto), Jay Howell (9K in 4.2IP on 4/6/83 at Seattle) and Steve Hamilton (11K in 8.1IP on 5/11/63 at Baltimore)...joins Phelps as the only two Yankees relievers who have recorded 9K in 4.0IP-or-fewer.
MLBFanSided

Yankees fans boo Gerrit Cole and trash him on Twitter

New York Yankees starter Gerrit Cole had another rough start on Sunday and fans are losing patience with him in a big way. Things just feel like they’re going from bad to worse for the New York Yankees and superstar hurler Gerrit Cole. Well, with the way he’s been playing of late, it really is hard to call the righty a superstar on the bump.
MLBelitesportsny.com

Gerrit Cole should pass on the All-Star Game

The Yankees ace received an invite, but he should gratefully allow someone else to spend a couple days in Denver. Sunday saw the two sides of the Gerrit Cole coin for the Yankees. He was named a pitcher on the American League roster for the 2021 MLB All-Star Game in...
MLBNewsday

Gerrit Cole pitches nine brilliant innings as Yankees shut out Astros

HOUSTON – On Saturday night, Gerrit Cole turned in his best performance – by far – since news broke in early June that Major League Baseball intended to crack down on the use of illegal sticky substances by pitchers. Cole’s stellar effort over nine innings in which he allowed three...
MLBBeaumont Enterprise

Affiliate of himself Gerrit Cole returns to Houston minus sticky stuff

The Astros host the Yankees this weekend for the first time since Jose Altuve took Aroldis Chapman deep for a walk-off Game 7 win in the 2019 American League Championship Series. A lot has changed since then, namely Gerrit Cole trading in his Astros star for Yankees pinstripes. But, a...
MLBtalesbuzz.com

Yankees’ Gerrit Cole returns to Houston for ‘important’ start

HOUSTON — Gerrit Cole scored the richest contract for a pitcher in history in December 2019, based in large part on how he pitched for the Astros. In his return to Minute Maid Park with the Yankees, things aren’t quite as good for Cole. Since MLB began cracking down on pitchers using foreign substances, he hasn’t looked the same.
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Cole, Yankees to face Greinke, Astros

New York Yankees (45-42, fourth in the AL East) vs. Houston Astros (54-35, first in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Gerrit Cole (8-4, 2.91 ERA, .96 WHIP, 135 strikeouts) Astros: Zack Greinke (8-2, 3.64 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 82 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -108, Yankees -108; over/under is 8...
MLBNewsday

Gerrit Cole hoping to turn it around against his old team on Saturday

HOUSTON — Gerrit Cole is well aware of the narrative and equally aware that there’s only one way to change it. Cole will enter Saturday night’s start against the Astros with a more-than-respectable 8-4 record and 2.91 ERA this season. But he is 2-2 with a 5.24 ERA in his last six starts, a stretch that began at exactly the same time that word came down that MLB had decided to crack down on the use of illicit sticky substances applied to baseballs by pitchers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy