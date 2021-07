The Caddo Parish District Attorney's Office has announced the indictment of a Caddo Parish Sheriff's Deputy. According to a release from the District Attorney's Office, Caddo Parish Sheriff Deputy Ryan Chapman has been indicted by a grand jury on one count of Malfeasance In Office for his involvement in the death of a man who was in police custody. The District Attorney's Office says the charge comes from a March 18th, 2021 incident that Deputy Chapman was involved with.