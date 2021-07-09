Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Carlos Correa placed on injured list because of health and safety protocols

By Danielle Lerner
expressnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Astros placed shortstop Carlos Correa on the injured list due to health and safety protocols prior to Friday’s series opener against the Yankees. Manager Dusty Baker said an Astros trainer informed him Friday morning Correa was “sick” but could not specify the nature of the illness ahead of batting practice. The club officially announced Correa's transfer to the injured list about two hours before the 7:10 p.m. first pitch.

www.expressnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dusty Baker
Person
Carlos Correa
Person
Brooks Raley
Person
Robel García
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Safety#Injured List#Astros#Yankees
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBHouston Chronicle

Dusty Baker, Michael Brantley respond to Astros All-Star snub

CLEVELAND — As the Astros were launching home run after home run in a 7-2 demolition of the Indians on Thursday night, MLB announced the starters for the 2021 All-Star Game. No Astros made the cut. Starters are selected by fan vote. Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa and Michael Brantley were...
MLBreflectionsonbaseball.com

Aaron Judge Lowers Himself A Notch As Showboating Backfires

As the All-American Boy, Aaron Judge has ridden a wave of popularity for six years with no hiccups. That all changed this weekend, though…. When it comes to baseball, Aaron Judge never forgives or forgets. Supercompetitive on the diamond, Judge, was the most vocal Yankee after it was revealed that,...
MLBHouston Chronicle

Astros' Dusty Baker on Aaron Judge's jersey grab: 'That was wrong'

Aaron Judge rounded third base and rekindled a year’s worth of baseless buzzer speculation. After hitting a solo home run that decided Saturday’s 1-0 win, Judge brought both hands to his jersey and pulled the sides together, an obvious ode to Jose Altuve’s odd behavior after the 2019 American League Championship Series.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Yankees: Gerrit Cole attending All-Star Game shows Astros players are frauds

Oh no! Here come the Houston Astros fans to tell me Jose Altuve owns me and my family. Noooooo!! Is there any possible way I can recover??. Well, yes, it’s simple. I have a conscience! The other Astros players selected for the Midsummer Classic do not. And that’s been further confirmed by New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole’s presence at the All-Star festivities.
MLBchatsports.com

Astros: how much is Carlos Correa worth now?

Jul 3, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa (1) rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Cleveland Indians during the fourth inning at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports. With Kyle Tucker still unavailable, Michael Brantley (side) being scratched from the lineup...
MLBnumberfire.com

Carlos Correa kept out of Astros' lineup Thursday

Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander J.C. Mejia and the Cleveland Indians. Correa is sitting after going hitless and striking out three times the past two games, although he did draw a couple of works and scored a pair of runs. Robel Garcia is moving to shortstop in place of Correa on Thursday. Abraham Toro is making a start on third base and hitting second.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Yankees: Jose Altuve’s walk-off celebration proved he’s been lying

We’ve all had to sit through stunning Yankees losses for the better part of a year, and yet … we still can’t believe Sunday happened. Even knowing the final score, it feels like most permutations of the bullpen would’ve managed to secure a five-run lead against the bottom of the Astros’ lineup. Luis Cessa with a clean inning. Lucas Luetge with a clean inning. Aroldis Chapman with a clean inning?
MLBexpressnews.com

Astros draft former Klein Forest pitcher

Bryant Salgado sat through eight excruciating rounds of Monday’s Major League Baseball draft waiting to hear his name. No one called it. Tuesday promised better news, but Salgado still harbored some bitterness. He had a haircut scheduled for the morning and kept the appointment. Halfway through, hope came from home.
MLBbeyondtheboxscore.com

Carlos Correa is at the top of his game

Many storylines were coming into the season surrounding Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa. How will he perform in front of hostile crowds on the road? How will he bounce back from his first season of below-league average offensive production? How will he compare to the rest of the crop of young shortstops set to hit the free-agent market this winter? Fortunately for him, as well as to the chagrin of those rooting against him, Correa is having the best year of his career.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Carlos Correa carries Astros past Indians

Carlos Correa belted a solo homer and drove in two runs to fuel the visiting Houston Astros to a 3-2 victory over the Cleveland Indians on Saturday. Houston's Abraham Toro also went deep among his two hits and Jake Odorizzi (3-3) tossed six-plus strong innings. The Astros have won the first three contests of this four-game series heading into the finale on Sunday afternoon.
MLBexpressnews.com

Health and safety protocols sideline Astros' Brooks Raley

The Astros placed pitcher Brooks Raley on the injured list because of health and safety protocols. To fill his spot on the roster, the team recalled righthander Ralph Garza. Raley, a lefty, has appeared in 36 games with a 2-3 record and 5.93 ERA out of the bullpen. Garza has...
MLBCBS Sports

Astros' Carlos Correa: Slugs 16th homer

Correa went 2-for-2 with two walks, a home run and two RBI in Saturday's 3-2 win over Cleveland. He led off the fourth inning with a solo shot as part of an impressive overall performance. Correa has been on fire since the beginning of June, slashing .340/.463/.670 with eight of his 16 homers on the year, 25 runs and 25 RBI in 27 games, and the 26-year-old picked the perfect time to stay healthy and put together his best numbers since 2017 with free agency looming in the offseason.

Comments / 0

Community Policy