Carlos Correa placed on injured list because of health and safety protocols
The Astros placed shortstop Carlos Correa on the injured list due to health and safety protocols prior to Friday's series opener against the Yankees. Manager Dusty Baker said an Astros trainer informed him Friday morning Correa was "sick" but could not specify the nature of the illness ahead of batting practice. The club officially announced Correa's transfer to the injured list about two hours before the 7:10 p.m. first pitch.
