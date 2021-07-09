Atlantic advances to Regional Final

(Atlantic) Atlantic shut out Cherokee, Washington 10-0 and advances to the Regional final on Monday night. The Trojans notched the team’s 32nd win of the season which ties the program record, achieved just twice before in the 49-year history of the program.

Olivia Engler extends her record to 21-5 on the season. The Iowa Central commit allowed no runs on three hits, struck out 11, and hit one batter. Maddy Courtright took the loss for the Braves. The freshman pitcher allowed ten runs on eleven hits.

The Trojans jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning. Madison Botos singled, Malena Woodward and Alyssa Derby drew walks, and Kennedy Goergen drilled a two-RBI single scoring Botos and Woodward. Jada Jensen drove Derby home, and Goergen plated the fourth run on a fielder’s choice.

“We obviously wanted to jump out in front which makes things a lot easier for us, and Olivia in the circle giving us some wiggle room,” said Atlantic Head Coach Terry Hinzmann.

The Trojans plated three more in the third. Woodward stroked an RBI double, and Goergen delivered another RBI single and scored on a passed ball pushing the lead to 7-0.

“We kept the momentum going and the excitement and enthusiasm were there, something we thought we lacked against Red Oak,” said Hinzmann. “The girls brought it up after the game about the excitement coming from the bench and the momentum carried on over from the first inning to the second inning.”

Goergen drove home another run in the fourth, and the Trojans plated two more runs in the bottom of the 5th inning. Engler belted an RBI double to end the game 10-0 in five innings.

Goergen led the Trojans offensively with three hits and four RBI, Woodward drilled a double and a single with an RBI, Jada Jensen smacked a double and a single and one RBI, Botos finished with two hits, and Caroline Pellett and Maddie Huddleson each hit singles.

“I thought all in all our approaches at the plate were good, and you throw Olivia into the equation and we’re always in the ballgame,” said Hinzmann. “Couple that with solid defense usually turns into a win for us,” said Hinzmann.

The Braves never threatened in the contest. Taylor Christensen hit two singles, and Jenna Jenness added a single for the visitors.

The Trojans picked up their 14 consecutive wins, move to 32-5 on the season, and face MOC-Floyd Valley on Monday night at Atlantic. We will have the broadcast on 95.7 F.M. Pre-game starts at 6:30, first pitch at 7:00 p.m.