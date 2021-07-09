Special Weather Statement issued for Globe, Miami, San Carlos, Southeast Gila County by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 14:06:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-09 17:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Globe, Miami; San Carlos; Southeast Gila County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR GILA COUNTY UNTIL 545 PM MST At 453 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles northeast of Globe. This storm was nearly stationary. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Globe. This includes US Highway 60 between mile markers 253 and 268.