Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Box Butte County, NE

Tornado Warning issued for Box Butte by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 18:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Box Butte A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM MDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN BOX BUTTE COUNTY At 551 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Kilpatrick Lake, or 15 miles west of Alliance, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and baseball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Box Butte County. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...2.75IN

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nebraska State
Nebraska Cars
City
Butte, NE
County
Box Butte County, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tornado Warning#Mobile Homes#Extreme Weather#Box Butte
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
BusinessPosted by
ABC News

Regulator sues Amazon to force recall of hazardous products

Safety regulators are suing Amazon to force it to recall hazardous products sold on its site, including flammable children’s pajamas, faulty carbon monoxide detectors and hair dryers that don’t protect users from getting electrocuted. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which filed the complaint late Wednesday, said the online shopping...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Breyer says he's undecided on Supreme Court retirement

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer told CNN in a new interview that he is undecided on retirement. The 83-year-old justice said “no” when CNN legal analyst Joan Biskupic asked if he has decided when he will retire. He also detailed two reasons that would contribute to any decision to leave...

Comments / 0

Community Policy