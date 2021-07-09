Cancel
Johnson County, WY

Severe Weather Statement issued for Johnson by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 17:50:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-09 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Johnson THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTH CENTRAL JOHNSON COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 600 PM MDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.

alerts.weather.gov

