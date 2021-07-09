Cancel
Cape Girardeau County, MO

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cape Girardeau by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 18:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Paducah. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cape Girardeau A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY At 652 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Chaffee, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Delta and Allenville. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Cape Girardeau County, MO
City
Chaffee, MO
City
Cape Girardeau, MO
