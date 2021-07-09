Severe Weather Statement issued for Box Butte by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 15:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Box Butte A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM MDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN BOX BUTTE COUNTY At 551 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Kilpatrick Lake, or 15 miles west of Alliance, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and baseball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Box Butte County. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...2.75IN