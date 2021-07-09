Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Brevard County, Southern Brevard County by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 09:59:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Brevard County; Southern Brevard County A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT CENTRAL BREVARD COUNTY At 750 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Rockledge, moving southeast at 15 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Rockledge, Cocoa, Cocoa Beach, Satellite Beach and Merritt Island. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.