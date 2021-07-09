Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Big Horn County, MT

Special Weather Statement issued for Southern Big Horn by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-11 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-09 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Southern Big Horn SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY At 550 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles north of Sheridan, moving southeast at 40 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Sheridan, Ranchester, Big Horn, Tongue River Reservoir and Banner.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Big Horn County, MT
City
Sheridan, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Reservoir#Southern Big Horn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
BusinessPosted by
ABC News

Regulator sues Amazon to force recall of hazardous products

Safety regulators are suing Amazon to force it to recall hazardous products sold on its site, including flammable children’s pajamas, faulty carbon monoxide detectors and hair dryers that don’t protect users from getting electrocuted. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which filed the complaint late Wednesday, said the online shopping...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Breyer says he's undecided on Supreme Court retirement

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer told CNN in a new interview that he is undecided on retirement. The 83-year-old justice said “no” when CNN legal analyst Joan Biskupic asked if he has decided when he will retire. He also detailed two reasons that would contribute to any decision to leave...

Comments / 0

Community Policy