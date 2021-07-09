Special Weather Statement issued for Southern Big Horn by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-11 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-09 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Southern Big Horn SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY At 550 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles north of Sheridan, moving southeast at 40 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Sheridan, Ranchester, Big Horn, Tongue River Reservoir and Banner.