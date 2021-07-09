Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Eagle County, CO

Flash Flood Watch issued for Central Colorado River Basin, Flat Tops by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 17:51:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-09 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Central Colorado River Basin; Flat Tops; Gore and Elk Mountains, Central Mountain Valleys FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR THE GRIZZLY CREEK FIRE BURN AREA WILL EXPIRE AT 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch for portions of northwest Colorado and west central Colorado, including the following areas, in northwest Colorado, Flat Tops. In west central Colorado, Central Colorado River Basin and Gore and Elk Mountains/Central Mountain Valleys will expire at 6 PM MDT this evening. The Flood Watch is cancelled. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
County
Eagle County, CO
County
Garfield County, CO
County
Pitkin County, CO
County
Rio Blanco County, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado River#Extreme Weather#17 51 00#The Flash Flood Watch#The Flood Watch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Flood Watch
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
BusinessPosted by
ABC News

Regulator sues Amazon to force recall of hazardous products

Safety regulators are suing Amazon to force it to recall hazardous products sold on its site, including flammable children’s pajamas, faulty carbon monoxide detectors and hair dryers that don’t protect users from getting electrocuted. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which filed the complaint late Wednesday, said the online shopping...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Breyer says he's undecided on Supreme Court retirement

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer told CNN in a new interview that he is undecided on retirement. The 83-year-old justice said “no” when CNN legal analyst Joan Biskupic asked if he has decided when he will retire. He also detailed two reasons that would contribute to any decision to leave...

Comments / 0

Community Policy