Flash Flood Watch issued for Central Colorado River Basin, Flat Tops by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 17:51:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-09 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Central Colorado River Basin; Flat Tops; Gore and Elk Mountains, Central Mountain Valleys FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR THE GRIZZLY CREEK FIRE BURN AREA WILL EXPIRE AT 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch for portions of northwest Colorado and west central Colorado, including the following areas, in northwest Colorado, Flat Tops. In west central Colorado, Central Colorado River Basin and Gore and Elk Mountains/Central Mountain Valleys will expire at 6 PM MDT this evening. The Flood Watch is cancelled. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.