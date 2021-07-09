Cancel
Cumberland County, NJ

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cumberland, Gloucester, Salem by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 19:43:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cumberland; Gloucester; Salem A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN CUMBERLAND...SOUTHEASTERN SALEM AND CENTRAL GLOUCESTER COUNTIES At 753 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Monroe Township to Buena to Shiloh, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. Locations impacted include Vineland, Millville, Bridgeton, Glassboro, Pitman, Clayton, Alloway, Greenwich, Shiloh, Franklinville, Olivet, Malaga, Newport Meadows, Fairton, Cedarville, Seabrook Farms, Rosenhayn, Turnersville and Centerton. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

