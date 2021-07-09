Cancel
Washington State

69.6% of people 16 and up have had at least 1 COVID-19 shot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — As of Wednesday, nearly 70% of Washingtonians age 16 and up have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, state health officials said.

The Washington State Department of Health said on Friday that the 69.6 percentage includes vaccination rates from the State Immunization Information System and aggregate data from the Department of Defense and Veterans Affairs. Gov. Jay Inslee had said earlier this year that the state would relax most COVID-19 restrictions on June 30 or when 70% of those 16 and up had received one vaccine dose.

Businesses across the state were allowed to return to pre-pandemic operations on June 30. One restriction remaining restriction is a 75% attendance cap on large indoor events of more than 10,000 people, unless vaccination verification is done and all attendees are vaccinated. Those restrictions will be reevaluated on July 31.

Additionally, the winner of the $1 million prize in the state’s “Shot of a Lifetime” vaccination lottery will be announced on Tuesday. To be eligible people must receive at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and be entered into the state’s Immunization Information System by their vaccine provider by Sunday, officials said.

The state Department of Health reported 496 more coronavirus cases and 11 new deaths on Friday. The update brings the state’s totals to 455,103 cases and 5,997 deaths, The Seattle Times reported.

Since vaccinations began in mid-December, the state and health care providers have administered 7,928,034 doses and 51.0% of Washingtonians have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to state vaccination data. Providers are giving an average of nearly 12,000 vaccine shots per day.

