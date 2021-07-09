Cancel
Illinois State

Illinois law to require Asian American history in schools

The Associated Press
SKOKIE, Ill. (AP) — Illinois public school students will be taught Asian American history under a law signed Friday by Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

The topics will include the internment of Japanese Americans during World War II; the military service of Asian Americans; Illinois and Midwest history of Asian Americans; and the role of Asian Americans in expanding civil rights.

“A lack of knowledge is the root cause of discrimination, and the best weapon against ignorance is education,” said state Rep. Jennifer Gong-Gershowitz, the sponsor of the bill.

Pritzker signed the bill into law at Niles West High School in Skokie.

“It’s a new standard that helps us understand one another, and ultimately to move ourselves closer to the nation of our ideals,” he said.

ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

