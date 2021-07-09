The Show Must Go On

Held in downtown Bay Harbor at the waterfront event site & at the new restaurant Local. Preview Night is Weds., July 14, where guests mingle with donating Dart artists & enjoy heavy appetizers & beverages. They can also bid on silent auction items, get creative with arts experiences, and dance to the music of The Cowboy Killers. Dart for Art - The Main Event on Thurs., July 15 includes cocktail hour with appetizers by Chandler's - A Restaurant, Crow's Nest, nomi sushi & others, followed by a gourmet dinner by Chef Daniel Rutkowski, along with silent & live auctions & entertainment by Midwest Dueling Pianos. The night concludes with "darting" for your choice of artwork to take home. The Dart for Art Gallery features more than 150 pieces of original art. Dart for Art - The Main Event is SOLD OUT, but you may add your name to the waiting list at crookedtree.org. Tickets for Preview Night are available for $75/person.