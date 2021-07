The Millbrook Farmers Market kicked off on Tuesday, July 6, from 7 a.m. to noon. The market will take place every Tuesday in July from 7 a.m. to noon. Located on Main Street at the Village Green Park, it’ll be hard to miss the white-top tents and stream of people entering and exiting with bags of tomatoes, squash, peppers, greens and melons, just to name a few.