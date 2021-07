Last month, the Indian government detected a new mutation in the Delta coronavirus variant, prompting it to classify it as a variant of concern. The Indian health ministry classifies a variant as one of concern as soon as there’s evidence for increased transmission. Read more: What's the difference between mutations, variants and strains? A guide to COVID terminology The new variant, known as “Delta plus”, AY.1 or B.1.617.2.1, has an extra mutation in the spike protein of the SARS-CoV-2 virus,...