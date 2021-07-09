Cancel
Prescott, AZ

Prescott Police respond to traffic crash on Arizona Avenue

myradioplace.com
 8 days ago

Friday morning, Prescott Police responded to a minor two vehicle crash in the area of Arizona Avenue and Moeller Street. Lt. Jon Brambila says the driver of a diesel truck was found unresponsive behind the wheel; first aid was attempted on the 50-year old Prescott resident but he died on scene. During the investigation, it was learned that a 46-year old and a 45-year old, both residents of Prescott, were stopped in a Toyota truck on Moeller Street facing eastbound at the stop sign of Arizona Avenue. They stated the diesel truck drove over the stop sign, a roadway post and then struck the passenger side of their vehicle. The passenger in the Toyota was transported with non-life threatening injuries to a local hospital and the driver was not injured. Brambila says preliminary information indicates that the driver of the diesel truck may have had a medical emergency prior to the collision but it is unknown at this time. An investigation is underway. Names have not been released.

myradioplace.com

