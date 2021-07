Darius Garland could replace Bradley Beal on Team USA. Team USA will be without Bradley Beal, who contracted COVID-19 but is asymptomatic. This means that Beal will be out of the 2020 Olympics as the team prepares to go to Tokyo, Japan for the games. Beal isn’t the only player who may be out of the games with Jerami Grant being held out due to a precautionary measure. The team is contemplating canceling their next exhibition game against Australia out of precaution. With the team taking a massive hit with Beal’s diagnosis, Darius Garland of the Cavs could be in line to replace him.